Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed to media on Monday that forward Zach Aston-Reese has tested positive for COVID-19. Sullivan said that Aston-Reese will enter the NHL's protocols, meaning he will be out of training camp for some time. It has been confirmed that the 27-year-old has been fully vaccinated, so this appears to be a break through case. It is a tough break for the Penguins, who are getting off to a tough start this year, as it has already been confirmed that both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will miss significant time to start the 2021-22 season.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO