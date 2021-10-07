Music's popping up all over after pandemic closure

Here today, gone tomorrow.

We’re used to pop-up stores. Roaming food trucks. Vanishing posts and photos.

ConnecToledo plans pop-up concerts in downtown Toledo with its new initiative, Levis Under the Lights.

And the organizers mean pop-up in the truest sense of the word.

“If we say pop-up, we really mean that. If it’s great weather, we’re going to try to have a concert,” said Cindy Kerr, vice president of ConnecToledo.

The “pop-up” concerts may be arranged on any Friday or Saturday evening, even during winter, “if the weather is inviting,” ConnecToledo said in its announcement of the series.

That means, Kerr said, if the forecast calls for great weather on a weekend in February, there would be a concert.

Not only are the concerts pop-up, the audience is too.

She said audience members can come and go as they make their way from downtown restaurants and bars to events at the Huntington Center or the convention center or even Mud Hens games.

“We want people to come down and hear us, but we hope people come and enjoy the wonderful restaurants the downtown has to offer,” Kerr said.

Plus, she said, the area is situated in a DORA, the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area, where people can enjoy their beverages while listening to music in the heart of downtown in the newly renovated Levis Square Park.

Last Friday, the first concert with Matt Truman ’s Ego Trip, Jennifer Westwood , and Dylan Dunbar played from 6 to 9.p.m. to an audience Kerr estimated at 500.

“We were delighted to have such an unexpected surprise,” Kerr said.

The acts play in 45-minute sets, Kerr said, so people can go back and forth.

On Friday, Andrew Ellis sings the blues and Fun on the Side plays classic rock at the park next to St. Clair Street and Madison Avenue.

Kerr said the park has been renovated and has plenty of seating. Plus, she says, the acoustics in the area are prime.

“We’re in the heart of downtown, surrounded by all these tall buildings,” she said.

Kerr envisions the concerts as a place for independent artists and people who write their own music and want to sing it.

“It’s a great opportunity to introduce musicians to the Toledo market,” she said.

■ Speaking — or rather, writing — about music and musicians in Toledo and areawide, if your group has a performance coming up, please let me know. We’ve gone far too long without music, thanks to the pandemic. As venues reopen, I want to know about any live performances.

■ If you haven’t heard, the Toledo Opera Association will perform Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. But the TOA said in a statement that to guard against the coronavirus, all ticket-holders, regardless of age or vaccination status, are required to wear masks at all times and they may not be removed. The TOA says that everyone involved in the production was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and tested.

I just hope my new face-covering comes in time.

■ The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation announces the cancellation of the Nutcracker with the Ballet Theatre of Toledo on Dec. 11 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center because of safety protocols concerning the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation states that refunds for the full amount of ticket purchases will be made. All ticket buyers for the Nutcracker will be contacted by the Van Wert Live Box Office.

Event information and updates can be found at vanwertlive.com or by calling the Van Wert Live Box Office at 419-238-6722.

■ First Presbyterian Church of Maumee is offering a new, free, public vocal recital series beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 with a voice recital featuring Julia Gries , mezzo-soprano, and Nick Kottman , tenor, in the church’s Sanctuary. Gries and Kottman both sing with the Toledo Opera, and they are section leads in the church’s chancel choir.

Selections range from Baroque aria to 21st century art song, including music of George Friedrich Handel, Johannes Brahms, Benjamin Britten, Jacques Offenbach, and more. Wayne Whitten will accompany them.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 200 E. Broadway, Maumee.

The recital series will continue throughout the church year through May, with the next performance featuring organist Wayne Whitten at 1 p.m. Nov. 18. For more information, visit firstpresmaumee.org or call 419-893-0223.

■ Coming up: Carlos Poco Loco, 1809 Adams St. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Ethan Timm , acoustic guitarist and singer, will perform classics and originals.

■ Over Yonder Concert House, Virginia Street, Toledo. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Full Cord. Tickets $15.

■ Kerrytown Concert House, N. 4th Ave., Ann Arbor. 8 p.m. Saturday. Chelsea Packard , a Tribute to Barbra Streisand with pianist Tyler Driskill . Tickets from $10 to $45. Call 734-769-2999 or visit kerrytownconcerthouse.com .

■ Ritz Theatre, 30 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Chicks with Hits, Terri Clark , Pam Tillis , Suzy Boggus perform acoustic music. Tickets $45 to $75. Call 419-448-8544 or visit ritztheatre.org .