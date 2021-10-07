CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Enjoy Mountain Views, Live Music, And Delicious Drinks At One Of New Jersey’s Best Wineries

By Rebecca
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 4 days ago

New Jersey is known for its pizzas, its bagels, its pork roll sandwiches. Really, New Jersey is known for doing a lot of food quite well. But there’s something else New Jersey is good at that’s a bit of a local secret: wine. That’s right: there are so many amazing wineries in the state, producing some of the best wine in the country. One particular favorite is Old York Cellars Winery and Vineyard, which offers so much more than just wine.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Wineries don't get better than Old York Cellars Winery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRQDH_0cKGZpWb00
First, let's talk wine. As you can imagine, the wine made from grapes grown here is phenomenal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42A3T1_0cKGZpWb00
It's also a lot of fun to explore the winery and see everything it has to offer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHwja_0cKGZpWb00
Old York Cellars is also a social spot. There are events, live music, and wine tastings here regularly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXf5m_0cKGZpWb00
And we have't even mentioned the food! There's a menu full of fresh, delicious food served here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClcS5_0cKGZpWb00
If you really love the wine, you can even become a member of the Old York Cellar Wine Club.

A day here sounds like heaven to us! For more information on Old York Cellars Winery and Vineyard, visit their website. And if you’re looking for another gorgeous winery in the Garden State, check out this one!

Comments / 4

Related
nj1015.com

Where to find the best meatballs in New Jersey

It's something that most New Jerseyans would consider themselves experts in the field. Mom's special recipe for "Sunday gravy with meatballs" or maybe it's a recipe handed down from your grandmother that the family still enjoys today. It's rare to find a meatball better than home cooking, right? Depends on...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Popular N.J. BBQ restaurant closing its original location

What may be New Jersey’s greatest strip mall for foodies just lost one of its top draws. Jersey Shore BBQ, the popular barbecue restaurant, announced Saturday night it will soon close its original Belmar location after 11 years of business. “We opened in Belmar in 2010 and have endured this...
BELMAR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NJ.com

I finally found a chopped cheese, the elusive NYC bodega sandwich, in N.J.

New Jersey knows sandwiches, especially those more or less exclusive to the Garden State. Good luck scoring a Taylor ham/pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich anywhere else — that’s pretty much a Jersey-only thing. If you order a Sloppy Joe outside of the Garden State, you’re probably getting a Manwich, not a triple-decker sandwich on rye. And sure you can procure a roast beef sandwich elsewhere, but won’t be nearly as good as the roast beef with mozzarella and gravy from Fiore’s in Hoboken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Best cheesesteak in NJ sets opening date for third location

When you think of a great cheesesteak you’re thinking of that steak all chopped up, right? And you’re thinking of it on one of those long, soft sub rolls. What if I told you the best cheesesteak of your life actually had slabs of succulent steak and was shamelessly piled high with onions and served on an unlikely poppyseed roll?
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Live Music#Wineries#Food Drink#Mountain Views#Vineyard
Only In New Jersey

The Tiny Historic Town In New Jersey That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

As one of the original 13 colonies, New Jersey is a state that is filled with history. There are so many old restaurants, hotels, homes, and other buildings here! Some places carry a little bit more history than others, though. That’s why we love visiting Cranbury, New Jersey. As one of the oldest towns in the state, this tiny town is an amazing day trip destination for history and nature lovers alike.
TRAVEL
Cat Country 107.3

The MOST Pumpkin Bagel New Jersey Has Ever Seen!

Have I died and gone to pumpkin HEAVEN? Fall's truest fans will totally appreciate bagels shaped like pumpkins being served up by one New Jersey bakery. Sure, plenty of places make a pumpkin-flavored bagel, but this one actually LOOKS like one! It's one of the most beautiful bagels I've ever laid eyes on, but having said that it's not so pretty that I wouldn't immediately sink my teeth into one, lol.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LehighValleyLive.com

Beloved longstanding Lehigh County restaurant quietly changes hands

A popular Fountain Hill restaurant known for its traditional Italian fare and old-school vibe has quietly changed hands after three decades of family ownership. The Vineyard, 605 N. Fiot St., made the switch officially on Sept 1. Previous owners Pietro and Maria DiMatteo retired and sold the building to Luke Prosseda and Rachael Prosseda of Wellsboro, Tioga County. The Prossedas are a sibling team backed by other family members in the operation, including their parents, Rachael Prosseda’s husband, and some cousins.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

6K+
Followers
466
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy