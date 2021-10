One local real estate listing is starting off October by redefining what it means to live in a haunted house. The pictures of the property, a four-bedroom house in Coraopolis, show someone dressed as a ghoul lurking around the home. In one picture, the figure — resembling “Ghostface” from the film series “Scream” — lounges in the living room, perched in a comfortable chair. In another, it’s peeking out from behind a shower curtain in the bathroom, and in another yet, it’s looking in through a glass door.

CORAOPOLIS, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO