Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles to make it through $22.80 confluence resistance
Silver witnessed a modest intraday pullback from the $22.80 confluence hurdle. Neutral technical indicators warrant caution before placing fresh directional bets. Silver struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to one-and-half-week tops and once again started retreating from the $22.80 resistance zone. The commodity refreshed daily lows during the early North American session and was last seen hovering around mid-$22.00s, down 0.40% for the day.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0