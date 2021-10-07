Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles to make it through $22.80 confluence resistance

Polkadot price analysis shows DOT exhausts at $28. Strong support is present at $26. Next, resistance is found at $28.9. The Polkadot price analysis shows a marginal gain in price today. The price breakup was upwards today when the price went from $27.5 to 28.2, but DOT/USD is finding it hard to move past this level, as selling pressure is in the market. The DOT/USD is on the decline from the past week and has lost more than three percent value over the last week, and around six percent decline has been observed during the last 24 hours alone.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO