It’s pretty safe to say that if you’re familiar with the band Tunic, you know what to expect from any new music from the Winnipeg duo: no-frills, in-your-face noise-punk that could probably be classified as screamo if David Schellenberg’s vocals were just a little higher-pitched. It’s a winning formula that’s kept Converge in business for a few decades now, and which similarly makes each new single that trickles out from the Tunic camp—most of which were compiled on this past April’s massive Exhaling collection—an event to look forward to.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO