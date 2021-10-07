CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy Black Bean Vegetarian Chili with Spiced Yogurt

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Easy Black Bean Vegetarian Chili topped with Spiced Yogurt takes about 20 minutes to cook but tastes like it simmered for hours. This Black Bean and Corn Chili is a delicious, economical vegetarian chili recipe for weeknight dinners. I use canned black beans, a pantry staple that saves time and money and puree half of the beans to make it creamy without spending a ton of time simmering. Top it with yogurt for added protein and creaminess. This is the best black bean chili recipe! More of my favorite chili recipes are Chicken Chili, Vegetarian Pumpkin Chili, White Bean Turkey Chili, and Quick Beef Chili.

aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
eatwell101.com

Honey Garlic Chicken Bites

Honey Garlic Chicken Bites Recipe – Tender, juicy, and so flavorful! Honey garlic chicken bites are made with simple pantry ingredients and ready in less than 30 minutes. Quickly sear the chicken bites in a skillet with oil and butter, then stir in fresh garlic, honey, lemon juice, and chicken stock to make a delicious sticky glaze. This honey garlic chicken recipe is a wonderful quick dinner idea for busy nights that you can serve over rice, pasta, zucchini noodles – or for meal prepping. Enjoy!
pauladeenmagazine.com

Chicken-Fried Pork Chops with White Gravy

As temperatures fall, ’tis the season for homey, stick-to-your-ribs dinners like Chicken-Fried Pork Chops with White Gravy. 1¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons warm whole milk, divided. ½ cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs. 2 tablespoons minced shallot. 4 cloves garlic, minced. Garnish: ground black pepper, minced fresh rosemary. Instructions. Place pork chops...
eatwell101.com

Easy Fried Rice

Easy Fried Rice Recipe – Rice is sautéed with onion and garlic then tossed in tomato sauce for a crisp-tender texture. This easy, quick and delicious fried rice recipe is one of our favorite dishes for a light lunch on the go or a quick side for your grilled meats. Enjoy!
skinnykitchen.com

Skinny Taco-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

4 medium, (about 5-6 oz each) sweet potatoes, skin on. 1 pound extra lean ground beef or ground turkey, see shopping tips. 1 (1 oz) package Lawry’s taco seasoning or use McCormick taco seasoning mix (for gluten-free) ¾ cup water. Ingredients for Toppings:. 8 tablespoons The BEST Skinny Ranch Dressing...
ABC News

Dinner is a breeze with this easy chickpea, quinoa and white bean chili

Whether you're busy shuffling the kids off to school, back at work or looking to spice things up, this low-lift dish could become the highlight of your week. Courtesy of Epicurious contributor Mindy Fox and "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski’s new cookbook, "Let’s Do Dinner," the chickpea, quinoa and white bean chili is delicious as prepared, and also easy to tweak and a perfect way to upgrade leftovers.
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz.Pusser’s rum. 4 oz.Pineapple juice.
kaiserpermanente.org

Black bean chili with sweet potato and chard

For many of us, cooking at home is not always an easy task to accomplish. At least it certainly feels that way sometimes. With work, family, school, and dance class or soccer practice — you name it — the list adds up. Time, or the perceived lack thereof, is a common reason why people choose not to cook dinner at home.
fitfoodiefinds.com

Crispy Roasted Red Potatoes

Make these crispy roasted red potatoes for the most delicious side dish you’ve ever had. They are perfectly crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. When it comes to potatoes, we are huge fans. We love sweet potatoes, baked potatoes, potato salad, you name it! Enjoy this classic roasted red potatoes recipe.
twincitieslive.com

Crockpot White Chicken Chili

Fitness expert Nickie Carrigan prepares a White Chicken Chili recipe she found on the Well Plated website and the best part is the crockpot does all the work!. 1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 2 to 3 breasts) 4 cups low-sodium chicken stock (see notes if you prefer...
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Stuffed Pepper Soup

Soup season is my favorite season. You can’t be a one pot meal!. If you are a fan of the traditional stuffed bell peppers, you are going to LOVE this soup. It has all of the same flavors, but is super easy to make! Instead of stuffing individual bell peppers, you put all of the ingredients in one pot and make a comforting soup!
Food & Wine

Arroz de Galinha (Portuguese Chicken and Rice)

Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium. Add onion, garlic, and remaining pinch of salt; cook, stirring often, until onion is light golden, about 5 minutes. Add bell pepper; cook, stirring often, 5 minutes. Add soppressata; stir well to combine. Cook, stirring often, until soppressata begins to render, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in chicken and olives. Top with cooked rice. Carefully stir mixture to combine, and flatten slightly using a spatula.
rachaelraymag.com

Spicy Cauliflower & Kale Spaghetti

Rach likes to say she's been eating kale since before it was cool, and Italians can claim the same. Tuscan kale has been a mainstay in Italian cooking since it was first cultivated in the 18th century. It seems to have as many names (dinosaur, lacinato, cavolo nero, black kale) as it has uses. Its deep green spear-shaped leaves are sweeter and less bitter than other varieties of kale, so it can be braised, sautéed, grilled, roasted—even served raw. Perhaps the best-known Tuscan kale dish is ribollita, a stew made by simmering bread, beans, and veggies, including lots of the leafy greens. Sauté with pancetta for a quick side, or top on crostini with a healthy drizzle of EVOO for a simple app.
pdxmonthly.com

Make Khalsa Salsa’s Sweet Potato Soup with Black Bean Salsa

The United States is the birthplace of so many delightful fusion dishes, from kimchi burritos to birria ramen. It’s also the home of many immigrant-owned food businesses. And there’s one in Beaverton that’s on the rise: Khalsa Salsa, an Indian and Mexican-inspired salsa business that husband-and-wife team Sukhdev Singh and Rippy Kaur founded in 2019.
Mashed

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips Recipe

When it comes to snacks, potato chips are a superior option. There's nothing better than a crispy, crunchy, salty treat, not to mention the fact that chips are also a great side for dishes like burgers and hot dogs. Unfortunately, if there's one drawback to potato chips, it's that they're not the healthiest snack out there. But what if you could enjoy your chips in a healthier, more wholesome way? With air fried sweet potato chips, you can do exactly that!
skinnytaste.com

Tofu Stir Fry with Vegetables in a Soy Sesame Sauce

This quick and easy Sesame Soy Tofu Stir Fry is loaded with fresh and colorful vegetables and plant-based protein. This simple Tofu Veggie Stir Fry turned out so good! I love finding new ways to incorporate more tofu in my life, which is basically a blank sponge that soaks up anything you season it with. The stir fry sauce has just three ingredients: soy sauce, broth, and a little honey. Combine that with garlic and ginger, and you can’t go wrong! If you want more tofu recipes, try these Spicy Sriracha Tofu Rice Bowls and Kung Pao Tofu.
Concord Monitor

Chicken tamale casserole is Tex-Mex made easy

Tex-Mex is a favorite in my household, and so are dishes that can be made and served in one pan. This easy and filling recipe for tamale casserole fits the bill for both, and earns bonus points because it has the ultimate time-saving ingredient: rotisserie chicken from the supermarket. While...
