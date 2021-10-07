Easy Black Bean Vegetarian Chili with Spiced Yogurt
This Easy Black Bean Vegetarian Chili topped with Spiced Yogurt takes about 20 minutes to cook but tastes like it simmered for hours. This Black Bean and Corn Chili is a delicious, economical vegetarian chili recipe for weeknight dinners. I use canned black beans, a pantry staple that saves time and money and puree half of the beans to make it creamy without spending a ton of time simmering. Top it with yogurt for added protein and creaminess. This is the best black bean chili recipe! More of my favorite chili recipes are Chicken Chili, Vegetarian Pumpkin Chili, White Bean Turkey Chili, and Quick Beef Chili.www.skinnytaste.com
Comments / 0