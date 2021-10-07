BLINN HOSTING PREVIEW DAYS ON BRENHAM, BRYAN CAMPUSES FOR PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS
The Blinn College District invites high school students and their families to attend an upcoming Preview Day on the Blinn College-Brenham or Blinn College-Bryan campuses. Preview Days offer future Buccaneers the opportunity to explore Blinn’s academic and workforce programs, meet current students and faculty, and participate in campus tours guided by Blinn Student Ambassadors. Each Preview Day includes presentations regarding the admissions process, financial aid, housing, and student life.kwhi.com
