In Focus 10/7/21 – NBAF officials; Gen. Perry Wiggins

By KMAN Staff
1350kman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s program gave us a chance to hear from officials at the National Bio and Agro Defense Facility. The program featured Quality Assurance Manager Veronica Fris, speaking about checkpoints for quality that will exist once NBAF is fully functional. NBAF Coordinator Dr. Ken Burton and Communications Director Katie Pawlosky also spoke to the ongoing phased transition and how leadership is working to establish a culture that encourages people to speak up about concerns.

