In Focus 10/7/21 – NBAF officials; Gen. Perry Wiggins

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A member of the state legislature who represents part of Columbia said Monday that she will not seek reelection next year. Democratic state Rep. Martha Stevens announced her decision via news release. She is ending her third term in office and was first elected in 2016 and would have been term-limited after another term. Her district includes parts of south and west Columbia. Stevens ran unopposed in 2020 and garnered more than 16,000 votes.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO