White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Left off playoff roster
Keuchel was not included on the White Sox's ALDS roster. Keuchel owns a 3.71 ERA in 63 career postseason innings, but he's clearly not the pitcher he was at his peak. He struck out just 13.2 percent of opposing batters this season (the lowest mark among qualified starters) en route to a 5.28 ERA. That's clearly not the sort of pitcher a team wants to start a playoff game, and the White Sox evidently didn't believe he offered much value as a long-relief option, either.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0