CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Left off playoff roster

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Keuchel was not included on the White Sox's ALDS roster. Keuchel owns a 3.71 ERA in 63 career postseason innings, but he's clearly not the pitcher he was at his peak. He struck out just 13.2 percent of opposing batters this season (the lowest mark among qualified starters) en route to a 5.28 ERA. That's clearly not the sort of pitcher a team wants to start a playoff game, and the White Sox evidently didn't believe he offered much value as a long-relief option, either.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Major Controversy In White Sox vs. Astros

Another ALDS Game 3, another umpiring controversy. Less than an hour after the controversial “ground rule double” in the Boston Red Sox’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of their series, we had a controversial ruling in Game 3 of the Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros game.
MLB
The Big Lead

Astros Fans Beat Up White Sox Fan in the Stands

The Houston Astros hold a commanding 2-0 lead in their American League Division Series matchup with the Chicago White Sox. Their fans don't appear to be handling success well, however. On Thursday night during Game 1 of the series, several Astros fans teamed up to beat up a White Sox fan in the stands.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Keuchel
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned at the ALDS, including a ‘really good’ bullpen session for Carlos Rodón and the thought process behind leaving Dallas Keuchel off the Chicago White Sox playoff roster

The postseason got underway for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. Here are three things we learned Thursday at Minute Maid Park. 1. ‘Painful’ roster decisions for the Sox included placing Dallas Keuchel on the taxi squad. Keuchel was the odd pitcher out after the Sox released their 26 player roster for the ALDS. Keuchel wasn’t as ...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Available off bench

Engel (leg) is available off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Reds, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Engel hasn't appeared in any of the last four games due to discomfort in his leg, but he took batting practice Sunday. Manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday that the 29-year-old is "ready to go" and will be in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against Cincinnati.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox#Alds#Era
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: There are right field options in the playoffs

Quick, who leads the Chicago White Sox in games played in right field this season? If you guessed Adam Eaton, you have been paying very close attention to the position as he leads all players with 55 games. That is an important stat when you consider the revolving door that...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Not on ALDS roster

Goodwin (back) isn't included on the White Sox's ALDS roster, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. Goodwin landed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back spasms in late September, and he won't be available to begin the ALDS. Whether he'll return if the White Sox advance to the ALCS remains to be seen.
MLB
Reuters

White Sox hold off Tigers

Cesar Hernandez and Zack Collins drove in two runs apiece during a six-run, fourth-inning outburst and the visiting Chicago White Sox edged the Detroit Tigers after a benches-clearing incident, 8-7, on Monday. The ninth-inning altercation occurred after Chicago’s Jose Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words following a failed...
MLB
South Side Sox

South Side Sox Podcast 67 — Season Review, Looking Ahead, and The Dallas Keuchel Song

Podcast 67 is our best ever, and that’s not just because we all learned how to properly hydrate and sing a new campfire song. This pirate broadcast began with Chrystal O’Keefe, Jacki Krestel and Joe Resis signing on with Brett Ballantini for some chat on the 93-69 White Sox, before we were interloped first by Adrian Serrano, then Di Billick. But Di did come with song.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Keuchel set to pitch in relief, could make Sox' playoff 'pen

Here's something you might not have expected to see in the Chicago White Sox' final series of the regular season:. Dallas Keuchel pitching out of the bullpen. Certainly it's not something Keuchel expected to see after he turned in a stellar first season on the South Side in 2020, posting a 0.99 ERA and finishing in the top five in the American League Cy Young vote. But that's where a disappointing campaign has led the veteran lefty.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: This is the perfect playoff pitching rotation

The Chicago White Sox has outstanding pitching. They believe that they have what they need in order to win the World Series this year. Their window is freshly open right now but they want to do their best every year to get it done starting now. They have some outstanding...
MLB
KEYT

White Sox optimistic Rodon healthy enough for playoffs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox think pitcher Carlos Rodón will be healthy enough to help them in the playoffs after the All-Star left-hander was limited down the regular-season stretch. General manager Rick Hahn says the team is optimistic he’ll be able contribute through October. Hahn said Rodón will only pitch once during the division series against the AL West champion Houston Astros that begins Thursday. If the White Sox advance, they’ll evaluate his workload on a series-by-series basis. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Rodón has a history of arm and shoulder injuries and threw just 28 innings over the final two months of the regular season. But he also played a big role as the White Sox ran away with the AL Central title at 93-69.
MLB
kldjfb.xyz

Dallas Keuchel's return to Houston could be out of bullpen

Dallas Keuchel will be back in Houston for the ALDS this week, but the former Astros star could possibly be used out of the bullpen instead of starting. Keuchel pitched in relief Saturday against Detroit, allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning. “I signed over here for a reason...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy