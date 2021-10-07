Student Attacks Teacher in Covington Louisiana Classroom [VIDEO]

Twitter via Chris McCroy

When will this type of behavior stop?

Watch as a student attacks a teacher in Covington, La. after they had a lengthy conversation at the teacher’s desk.

The 64-year-old teacher was hit in the face and then falls to the ground. According to WWL-TV, the Covington Police Department arrested 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson on a felony charge of battery on a school teacher.

The teacher had to be treated for her injuries and the school district is taking appropriate actions after this very scary incident in the classroom.

We should note here, this attack on the teacher in Covington does not seem to be part of the latest trend or challenge on TikTok, the slap a teacher and run challenge.

Still, this is a very unfortunate incident and we hope to never see this type of behavior again in a classroom.

Here’s the video of the attack in the classroom.

Someone on Twitter does make a good point, why didn’t anyone get up and helo the teacher? Here’s the Tweet.