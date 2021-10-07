CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Student Attacks Teacher in Covington Louisiana Classroom [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
When will this type of behavior stop?

Watch as a student attacks a teacher in Covington, La. after they had a lengthy conversation at the teacher’s desk.

The 64-year-old teacher was hit in the face and then falls to the ground. According to WWL-TV, the Covington Police Department arrested 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson on a felony charge of battery on a school teacher.

The teacher had to be treated for her injuries and the school district is taking appropriate actions after this very scary incident in the classroom.

We should note here, this attack on the teacher in Covington does not seem to be part of the latest trend or challenge on TikTok, the slap a teacher and run challenge.

Still, this is a very unfortunate incident and we hope to never see this type of behavior again in a classroom.

Here’s the video of the attack in the classroom.

Someone on Twitter does make a good point, why didn’t anyone get up and helo the teacher? Here’s the Tweet.

Comments / 38

Julie Vines
5d ago

Surely charges were put on this low life. These post never finish the story. Hopefully she got what was coming to her and she did time.

14
Marie Brown
5d ago

this is the point where prayer needs to be put back in the schools, the devil has taken over our school it's time to take them back, forget what the devil says and listen to What God Says

14
Lillie Covington
5d ago

me iam sick and tired of these children thinking they could put they hands on grown folks tell you what wish it was me

18
Vermilion School Bus Involved in Crash

State police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a Vermilion Parish School Bus. State troopers say that crash happened on LA 82 near Elie Road. According to eyewitness photos, the second vehicle involved was a pickup truck. Those photos show the truck went into a ditch after the crash.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
