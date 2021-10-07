Wisconsin Democrats Push For Bargaining Back Bargaining Rights For Educators

Wisconsin Democrats are introducing legislation that would bring collective bargaining back to educators. The “Collective Bargaining for Public Educators Act” will give employees of school districts, state technical colleges, and the UW system the right to collectively bargain over wages, hours, and conditions of employment. State Senator Chris Larson said, “Public employees who have and continued to risked their own health and safety deserve the right to negotiate fair wages, working conditions, and their own safety and the safety of those around them.” The legislation is backed by the Wisconsin Educators Association Council.