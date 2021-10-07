Platteville School District Gets Racist Letter

Platteville school officials are expressing concern after a staff member was sent a “racist and threatening letter.” In a social media update from Superintendent Jim Boebel, he said the staff member got the letter which was addressed to the school. Boebel would not comment on the details of the letter, but did say district officials are working with police to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of school employees. His statement denounced the letter, calling it “vile, disgusting and represents all that we work so hard to keep out of our schools.”