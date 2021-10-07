Station 19 & Grey’s Anatomy Return to Thursday Nights on ABC
Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy have enjoyed crossover success on many occasions including this season’s premiere episodes Thursday October 7th starting at 8 p.m. On Station 19 - Andy and Sullivan’s relationship continues to be tested. Meanwhile, Emmett joins Dean and Vic on a mental health call, and Maya does some soul searching on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.www.abcactionnews.com
Comments / 0