CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Montreal star Carey Price entering player assistance program

By Associated Press
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program. The move comes less than a week before the season begins and just three months after he backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final. The 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. It is not clear why he entered the program. The player’s union says it will not provide further comment.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brian Boyle grateful for another chance at the NHL with the Penguins

For Brian Boyle, not playing in the NHL during the 2020-21 season was far from enjoyable. But he found something far more fulfilling to fill that void in his life. A veteran of 13 NHL seasons, Boyle got a chance to go to his son’s hockey games and his daughter’s dance recitals last winter and spring instead of flying into Raleigh or Chicago or San Jose for the first leg of a multicity road trip.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price Taking Cautious Approach Through Camp

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has somehow attracted his fair share of doubters during his career. Though he can make a very compelling case that he is the best goalie the world has seen over the past decade, there are never a shortage of people questioning his big contract. If...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Montreal Canadiens Carey Price: Class Act & Playoff Record Holder

With the news that Carey Price will be taking some time away from the Montreal Canadiens, this might be a good time to look at who the human being is, what he’s meant to the game and how he’s impacted the NHL in a number of ways. Not only is...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
UPI News

Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price likely to miss start of season

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price likely won't be available for next week's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters Wednesday that Price is "not doing well right now" as he continues to recover from a non-COVID-19 illness. The star goalie also underwent off-season surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
NHL
KESQ

Rangers, C Mika Zibanejad agree to $68M, 8-year deal

The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million. Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30. The 28-year-old Swede was almost a point-a-game player last season with 24 goals and 26 assists in 50 games. Zibanejad has 283 points in 323 regular-season games since the Rangers acquired him from Ottawa in 2016. First-year general manager Chris Drury says Zibanejad has emerged as one of the premier players in the NHL.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#Stanley Cup Final#Ap
CBS Boston

Bruins Announce Initial Roster For 2021-22 Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will open their 2021-22 season Saturday night against the Dallas Stars. On Monday, B’s general manager Don Sweeney announced the team’s initial roster for the upcoming campaign. It was pretty standard, though there were a few notable absences from the 24-man roster. Tuukka Rask obviously is not part of the initial group, as he recovers from offseason hip surgery. He is a free agent, though both sides have expressed that the goaltender will be back when he’s healthy and ready to get between the pipes again. The biggest surprise is the absence of Jack Studnicka, who...
NHL
KESQ

Predators promote Scott Nichol to assistant general manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have promoted Scott Nichol to assistant general manager going into his 13th season overall with the franchise. General manager David Poile announced the promotion Monday. Nichol will continue as general manager of the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals and as the Predators’ director of player development. Poile called this the next step with Nichol the third assistant general manager joining Jeff Kealty who oversees scouting and Brian Poile who runs hockey operations. Poile says Nichol’s work ethic and understanding of what it takes to work in the NHL is why he’s been successful to this point.
NHL
KESQ

Ovechkin begins 5-year contract chasing Gretzky’s goals mark

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin starts a new five-year contract ready to chase Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record that long seemed unbreakable. The Washington Capitals captain has 730 goals and needs 165 to pass Gretzky. Ovechkin just turned 36 and would need to score at a pace never seen before in NHL history at that age to approach the mark. The Russian superstar has been durable throughout his career. But he missed more time to injury late last season than the previous decade combined and got banged up in Washington’s final exhibition game. Gretzky believes Ovechkin can do it if healthy.
NHL
KESQ

In Wood they trust: Giants turn to ex-Dodger in NLDS Game 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood is coming home to start Game 3 of the NL Division Series at Dodger Stadium. For the Giants. The ex-Dodgers pitcher gets the ball Monday night against Los Angeles ace Max Scherzer with the best-of-five series tied at a game apiece. Wood was a key member of the Dodgers’ bullpen in their run to the World Series championship last year after rejoining the team on a one-year deal. He became a free agent after the season and was eager to become a starter again. In January, he signed with the rival Giants.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Blackhawks agree to 1-year contract with D Erik Gustafsson

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have brought back Erik Gustafsson, agreeing to a one-year contract with the free-agent defenseman. Gustafsson was released by the New York Islanders on Sunday. The deal with Chicago is worth $800,000. The return of Gustafsson bolsters the Blackhawks’ blue line after they lost young defensemen Caleb Jones and Wyatt Kalynuk to injuries. Jones sprained his left wrist, and Kalynuk sprained his right ankle. The Blackhawks visit Colorado on Wednesday for their season opener.
NHL
KESQ

LEADING OFF: Red Sox try to close out Rays on Marathon Day

Boston fans hope to enjoy plenty of runners — and runs — on a big sports Monday in town. It begins with the 125th Boston Marathon, the first time the event is being held in the fall. Canceled last year and postponed this spring from its usual Patriots’ Day start by coronavirus concerns, the course takes runners through Kenmore Square, about a block from Fenway Park, with a mile to go to the Back Bay finish line. The Red Sox traditionally play on the April date of the marathon. They’ll be in action this time in Game 4 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay. A day after winning a wild one, the wild-card Red Sox look to close out the Rays. Boston leads 2-1 in the best-of-five series.
BOSTON, MA
KESQ

White Sox reliever implies Astros may be stealing signs

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied that Houston may have been stealing signs in Games 1 and 2 of their AL Division Series after Chicago won the third game Sunday night. Houston was going for a sweep after it rolled to a pair of impressive victories at home. But it struck out 16 times in a 12-6 loss at Chicago after it struck out a total of 16 times in the first two games. The AL West champions went down in order in each of the last five innings. Tepera, who worked two perfect innings, noted the difference between the Astros at home and on the road.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Erik Gustafsson returns to the Chicago Blackhawks on a 1-year deal. Can the defenseman rekindle his monster offensive output from 2018-19? ‘I know I can do it again.’

The Chicago Blackhawks signed Erik Gustafsson to a one-year deal with an $800,000 salary-cap hit Monday, bringing back the defenseman for a second stint with the team. The Hawks have a history of bringing players back, but Gustafsson admitted he wasn’t expecting it when he heard from Stan Bowman, the Hawks president of hockey operations and general manager, on Friday. “Me and my wife (were) ...
NHL
KESQ

Haslem, grieving loss of his father, back at Heat practice

MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem has rejoined the Miami Heat after missing the first two weeks of training camp to mourn his father. Haslem is the oldest player in the NBA at age 41 and the Heat’s longtime captain. The team gave him time and space to grieve after his father, Johnnie Haslem, died on Aug. 30 at age 70. Udonis Haslem rarely plays in games for the Heat anymore, but the team keeps him on the roster for his leadership on the practice court and in the locker room. He says he learned everything he knows about basketball from his dad, who was a college star at Stetson.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy