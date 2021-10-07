CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CITY & COUNTRY REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT THE 1840 IN SOUTH WEST LONDON

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn incredible restoration of Springfield Hospital offering luxurious apartments surrounded by stunning greenery in the heart of south west London borough of Wandsworth .. City & Country, the UK’s leading developer of heritage buildings, has revealed the first glimpse at its stunning refurbishment of The 1840, St George’s Gardens - a breath-taking new collection of luxurious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom conversion apartments in the heart of South West London.

#West London#South West#Central London#Garden Buildings#Uk#City Country#Springfield Hospital#Victorian
