CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

React Final Form with Erik Rasmussen

By SE Daily
softwareengineeringdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs our guest today points out, most enterprise software applications are essentially forms for collecting data. The. tag and related components started appearing in HTML fairly early and those same concepts are still in use with modern web browsers. However, the technology for capturing state, validating input, and providing other common services for the management of form data has continued to evolve in many languages and frameworks.

softwareengineeringdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
softwareengineeringdaily.com

Infrastructure as Code with Christian Tragesser

Infrastructure as Code is an approach to machine provisioning and setup in which a programmer describes the underlying services they need for their projects. However, this infrastructure code doesn’t compile a binary artifact like traditional source code. The successful completion of running the code signals that the servers and other components described in the configuration file have been created automatically by the tools being used.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
freecodecamp.org

How to Add Form Validation in React Forms using React Hook Form

Creating forms with proper validation can be tough and problematic. But in this blog post, I will show you how to do so in a simple and straightforward way. We'll learn how to add validation in a form using React and React Hook Form. How to Create a Form in...
COMPUTERS
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

This Amazon Prime perk ends Oct. 25. Here's what it means for your membership

Your Prime membership comes with several perks. The biggest one is free two-day shipping on some items that may take weeks from other retailers. But the annual cost comes with a few other popular perks like Prime Video and Prime Music. With Prime, you can save time and money if you know the ins and outs of all of the available services. Some medications can be delivered to your door for free and you can even get a new wardrobe with personalized help (more below).
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
People

Amazon Dropped 10,000+ New Deals, Including a Hidden 50% Off Coupon on Its Best-Selling Pillows

Whether you're an early holiday shopper and like to beat the Black Friday rush or simply love a good deal on any given day, Amazon has done us all a favor with its new Epic Deals sale. The retailer has been dropping amazing discounts on customer-loved brands and products since the event kicked off, and new markdowns are being added everyday, which means the deals just keep getting bigger and better. Right now, there are over 10,000 discounts to take advantage of. The best part? So many items are available for $30 and under, and we rounded up some of our favorites.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Source Software#Enterprise Software#Web Browsers#Html#Ssr#We Edit Podcasts#Weeditpodcasts Com#Se Daily#Time#Influxdata#Influxdb#Api#Oss#Influxdata Com Sedaily
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Software
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
tweaklibrary.com

Is It Better To Use Wi-Fi or Mobile Data?

The Internet has become an inseparable part of our lives. So much so that we can’t think of moving an inch without it. The Internet is a boon that can be used on both smartphones and computers alike. To use the internet on smartphones there are two means – (i) cellular or mobile data and (ii) Wi-Fi. And, even though we often switch between these two modes, it is important to understand the difference between mobile data and Wi-Fi, so that you can use these resources smartly.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Is now the time for Mark Zuckerberg to face the music?

How was your week? Arduous enough no doubt, and we all have our challenges, large and small, but you most likely didn’t end up $7bn poorer than you were last Monday, have your public reputation shredded – again – with allegations of deliberately stoking online hate, and you didn’t let down a significant proportion of your 3.5 billion customers with an unplanned six-hour outage (the entire population of the world being about 7.8 billion, that is, just for context).
INTERNET
softwareengineeringdaily.com

How Your Network Affects User Interactivity

The modern-day workspace relies on the foundations of communication media like Slack, Zoom, Teams, etc. Out of these, most of the synchronous forms (i.e., the ones where your video/audio call your peers) rely on pretty much the same underlying technology – WebRTC. Google first announced WebRTC as an open-source package...
INTERNET
Dallas News

Agents combine resources as Rasmussen + Pyle Group

For years, local real estate professionals Chris Pyle and Ashley Rasmussen worked together at the Haven Group, which he founded in 2007 and where she was a successful agent. With a Labor Day rollout, Pyle announced, “We’re closing the door on Haven and starting a new company with our names attached.”
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy