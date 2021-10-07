CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Gap, WA

Beer, Friends and Fun You’ll Always Find It at KIT’s Beer Friday

By Lance Tormey
 5 days ago
It’s called Beer Friday. It’s a time we invite KIT listeners to spend some time with us over a beer at a local business. It’s a time we all enjoy at the end of every week speaking about the issues we all care about with people that think just like us. Every week we find a new place to have fun and drink a beer or a pop. This Friday, 10/8/21 we are meeting at the Sea Galley in Union Gap. We usually arrive at about 3:30PM for an afternoon of conversation and laughter.

