Beer, Friends and Fun You’ll Always Find It at KIT’s Beer Friday
It’s called Beer Friday. It’s a time we invite KIT listeners to spend some time with us over a beer at a local business. It’s a time we all enjoy at the end of every week speaking about the issues we all care about with people that think just like us. Every week we find a new place to have fun and drink a beer or a pop. This Friday, 10/8/21 we are meeting at the Sea Galley in Union Gap. We usually arrive at about 3:30PM for an afternoon of conversation and laughter.newstalkkit.com
