First Look Into 'The Waltons' Remake Coming Out For The Holidays

 5 days ago
CW has released the first photo of The Waltons remake! Just months after the new cast was confirmed, we now get a look at the characters in the remake of the 1971 film The Waltons’ Homecoming.

In the photo below, the new cast is Bellamy Young (Olivia), Christian Finlayson (Jason), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Logan Shroyer (John Boy), Ben Lawson (John Sr.), Tatum Sue Matthews (Erin), Callaway Corrick (Elizabeth), Samuel Goergon (Jim Bob).

Get a first look at ‘The Waltons’ remake film coming out in November

The cast of 'The Waltons' remake movie / Tom Griscom/The CW

Richard Thomas, who played the original John Boy, will also return as the narrator of the film. The original series was narrated by Earl Hamner, the creator of the series. He based the show and the film around his real-life experiences.

THE WALTONS, Richard Thomas, 1971-1981. ph: Gene Trindl / TV Guide /© CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

The remake will honor the 50th anniversary of the release of the first movie. The film will reportedly have the same plot as the 1971 classic. If you don’t remember, the movie focuses on John writing that he will return home after a trip but then a storm comes. John Boy must go out to find his father and get them both home safe for the holidays.

THE WALTONS, from left: Judy Norton, Jon Walmsley, Kami Cotler, Richard Thomas, Eric Scott (top), Mary Beth McDonough, David W. Harper (front), (1976), 1971-1981. ph: Gene Trindl / TV Guide /© CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

The original movie was such a success that the series followed. The original series ran on CBS from 1972 to 1981 and received many awards. The CW CEO said that a reboot series is not off the table. The network is waiting to see how the remake film is received. If it is a big hit, they will likely work on a reboot series of the show.

THE WALTONS, (back row, left, Jon Walmsley, Eric Scott, Joe Conley; (third row, left,) Ralph Waite, David Harper, Ellen Corby; (second row, left) Michael Learned, Kami Cotler, Will Geer; (front row, left) Judy Norton, Richard Thomas, Mary Elizabeth McDonough with dog Reckless, 1972-1981 / Everett Collection

So, if you’re a big Waltons fan, you will want to tune in to the movie! The movie will premiere on November 28, 8 p.m. EST on The CW. Are you excited to watch or will you always prefer the original movie and series?

