Former Maquoketa City Council Member Charged With Hitting Wife With a Car White He Was Drunk

A former Maquoketa City Council member is accused of hitting his wife with a vehicle while he was intoxicated, seriously injuring her. 42 year old Craig Orris of Maquoketa is charged in Iowa District Court of Jones County with domestic assault while using a weapon and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a serious injury. A report says that the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded just after midnight on September 23rd after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Authorities learned that Melinda Orris of Maquoketa had been struck by a vehicle driven by her husband, Craig Orris. Melinda Orris suffered a fractured leg. Craig Orris was arrested at his residence. His blood alcohol content was 0.164%, which is twice the legal driving limit of 0.08%. Orris represented Maquoketa’s First Ward from 2016 to the fall of 2018.