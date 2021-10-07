CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

Debra Lynn Coe

Salina Journal
 7 days ago

Kanopolis - Debra Lynn Coe, 67, passed away October 6, 2021 in Ellsworth. She was born November 25, 1953 in McPherson to Maxine (Polson) and Don R. Sanborn. She graduated from Salina Central High School in 1971. On March 2, 1974 she was united in marriage to Gary Coe in Salina. Debra worked as a machinist at Cashco, Inc for 40 years. She served on the Kanopolis Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years and was a member of the Kanopolis Sunflower Civic Club for 5 years. She loved her family deeply, most of all spending time with her granddaughters, following them around and watching them in all their activities. Her favorite pastimes included camping, fishing, and watching KU basketball.

www.salina.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
City
Nickerson, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
Salina, KS
Obituaries
City
Mcpherson, KS
City
Ellsworth, KS
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Camping#Cashco Inc#Ku#Parsons Funeral Home#Po Box 45#Parsonsfh Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy