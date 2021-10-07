Kanopolis - Debra Lynn Coe, 67, passed away October 6, 2021 in Ellsworth. She was born November 25, 1953 in McPherson to Maxine (Polson) and Don R. Sanborn. She graduated from Salina Central High School in 1971. On March 2, 1974 she was united in marriage to Gary Coe in Salina. Debra worked as a machinist at Cashco, Inc for 40 years. She served on the Kanopolis Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years and was a member of the Kanopolis Sunflower Civic Club for 5 years. She loved her family deeply, most of all spending time with her granddaughters, following them around and watching them in all their activities. Her favorite pastimes included camping, fishing, and watching KU basketball.