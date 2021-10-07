CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bac Nord’, ‘Happening’, ‘Titane’ selected for France’s Oscar submission shortlist

By Melanie Goodfellow
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner Happening and Cédric Jimenez’s box office hit Bac Nord have made it onto the shortlist to be France’s submission to the best international feature film category of the 2022 Oscars. Under the selection two-part selection process, the...

