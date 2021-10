SPOKANE, Wash. — I know it didn't come to anyone's great surprise in the Spokane hockey community when fans packed the Spokane Arena this past weekend to attend the first game in the history of the Seattle Kraken. After all, fans had only been allowed to attend one hockey game at the Arena since March 10, 2020; and that was a Chiefs pre-season game 4 days before the Kraken's inaugural contest. Hockey is indeed back, and the puck drops on the Chiefs season this weekend when the club will host Tri City and Everett at the Spokane Arena on Saturday and Sunday nights.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO