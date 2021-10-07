3 Must See Classic Halloween Horror Movies Playing Tampa Theatre

Halloween season is here. Are you a movie lover? “A Nightmare on Franklin Street” returns to Tampa Theatre October 16-31. The entire theater is kept dimly lit. Plus this is a rare chance to see some classic horror flicks one more time on a big screen. Often there will be that creepy organ music played before showtime. Compared to lots of other Halloween events, seeing a movie at Tampa Theatre is a far less expensive way to have some spooky fun.