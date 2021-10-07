CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

IBM mandates all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – IBM said on Thursday it requires all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, or they will face unpaid suspension. This comes in the light of U.S. President Joe Biden’s mandate last month ordering all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, with a few exceptions, and private employers with 100 or more workers to require employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly..

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
