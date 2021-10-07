The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes trailer introduces the cast
Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the upcoming third installment in Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology. The trailer introduces us to the cast of characters who players will be attempting to steer through the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. Meet Rachel King (Ashley Tisdale), Jason Kolchek (Paul Zinno), Nick Kay (Moe Jeudy-Lamour), Eric King (Alex Gravenstein), and Salim Othman (Nick E. Tarabay) in the trailer below:egmnow.com
egmnow.com