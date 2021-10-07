CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes trailer introduces the cast

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco has released a new trailer for the upcoming third installment in Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology. The trailer introduces us to the cast of characters who players will be attempting to steer through the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. Meet Rachel King (Ashley Tisdale), Jason Kolchek (Paul Zinno), Nick Kay (Moe Jeudy-Lamour), Eric King (Alex Gravenstein), and Salim Othman (Nick E. Tarabay) in the trailer below:

