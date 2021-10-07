The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes trailer introduces the cast

The Deep House, from filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, will premiere November 5 at 9:30pm. It will also be available for digital purchase from Paramount Home Entertainment. Deep below the surface of a seemingly tranquil remote lake lies a perfectly preserved family home. When a young influencer couple sets out to explore the submerged house to capture uncharted content for their social media followers, their dive turns into a nightmare as they discover a sinister presence. With limited oxygen supply and time running against them, the couple must find a way to escape the underwater house of horrors before it's too late. THE DEEP HOUSE is produced by Radar Films and Logical Pictures and coproduced by Umedia Production and Apollo Films. International sales were handled by Pulsar Content and North American sale by XYZ Films.

