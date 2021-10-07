Secretary Preston: Arkansas Leads the Way in Fintech

Financial technology, or fintech, is booming in Arkansas. In recent years, Arkansas has become increasingly prominent in the fintech space, attracting some of the top talent in the field to our state. This fintech boom can be largely attributed to a pair of accelerators, the FIS Fintech Accelerator and the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, both hosted by the Venture Center. Over the past six years, these two accelerators have brought dozens of exciting companies to Arkansas, shining a light on the state and its strong banking industry.