Sixteenth District Congressman Disagrees on Normalization of Relations with Syria

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article16th District Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger says that U.S. allies should not be normalizing their diplomatic relations with Syria. Kinzinger issued a statement Thursday on behalf of the Friends of a Free, Stable, and Democratic Syria Caucus says that the U.S., and its allies, should continue to stand in opposition of the government of Bashar Al-Assad. Kinzinger says that the Assad regime, and its allies Russia and Iran, have not shown any reason that would justify normalizing relations. Kinzinger says the Assad government is responsible for over 600,000 deaths in Syria.

