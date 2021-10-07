Two injured in foggy Thursday morning crash north of Manhattan
Fog is blamed for an early morning crash that injured two people in north Riley County Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says two pickups collided at the intersection of Sherman Road and US Hwy 77 shortly after 7 a.m. A westbound truck driven by 63-year-old Patrick Johnson of Manhattan failed to stop at a stop sign to poor visibility and struck a northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Daniel Reves of Westmoreland. Reves’ truck entered the ditch and overturned.1350kman.com
