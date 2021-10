Luke Bryan opens his heart and turns his eyes to the sky for his next radio release, set to make “Up” the sixth single from his Born Here Live Here Die Here album. Written by Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips and Bobby Pinson the track is a quiet and contemplative country ballad, with Bryan taking a long look at the bigger picture of small-town life. He’ll send it to country radio as his next official single on October 11, and although the track isn’t new to fans (it’s been out with the album since last summer), it does mark a noteworthy feat.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO