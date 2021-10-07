Aging in Place Can Be Expensive, but These Little-Known Resources Can Help With High Housing Costs

We know most older adults want to stay in their homes as they age, but the cost of upkeep can be a strain on limited incomes. That includes property taxes. Home prices have skyrocketed nearly 20% in the past year, and these rising values often result in higher bills. While property taxes vary greatly by location, the average U.S. home’s property tax bill was 4.4% higher in 2020 compared to 2019. This year is expected to be worse, with property taxes expected to rise by around 6.5%.