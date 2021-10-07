CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Hudson’s R. Kelly Collab ‘Where You At’ Has Vanished From Streaming

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VX7EK_0cKG7DO000
Xavier Collin/Images Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP

Jennifer Hudson’s “Where You At,” which was written and produced by R. Kelly, appears to have disappeared from streaming sites. The official video has also been scrubbed, alongside the song’s removal from the 2011 album on which it appeared, I Remember Me.

As Twitter user @blowexalle pointed out: “Wow, Jennifer Hudson basically eradicated the studio recording of ‘Where You At’ from existence — not on iTunes, not on streaming, even the music video is no longer on her YouTube channel. All because it was produced and written by R.Kelly So sad. My fav song by her.”

A rep for Hudson did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Following R. Kelly’s recent guilty verdict in the singer’s federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial, his music has been taken down elsewhere. Google quietly “terminated” a pair of his official YouTube accounts that featured his music and videos.

Comments / 10

1Jazzylady!
4d ago

First, In spite of his misgivings and malice behaviors in his personal life…if they tell the truth, these young ladies ( except for the urination girl, she was probably just doing what her aunt told her to do in hopes of being a star) was well aware of his intentions when they decided to venture into his life-style world….they were trying to get paid and trying to beat each other to be with “ the high-roller” at any cost, be it trying to be a video vixen, famous singer, etc. Secondly, since he was found to have violated these now grown ass women in a court of law, because they can’t extort anymore more from the man, he will get what he deserve, since he was foolish enough not to get non- disclosures and written consent from these young women, staff, and his squad before and during these escapes. I’m not condoning what transpired but they knew the risks involved and what was up with him when they showed up…..he did not pursue them… they knowingly pursue him. Third, as far as his musical

Reply
5
Debbie Sombrio
3d ago

R. Kelly may have been found guilty however I do not believe all of those women. They had a chance to leave and story even said one left and knowingly went back to him. Is that his fault? I think not! I love his music and have listening to him for years. He is and always will be a Legend 🎶 God is watching over you R. Kelly 🙏 Why Jennifer?

Reply
2
Related
Billboard

See Jennifer Hudson Celebrate 40th Birthday With Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday with a very special (identical) guest: her new wax figure in Madame Tussauds in New York. Madame Tussauds unveiled the new figure during Hudson's party at New York's SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with her close friends, family and, well, her wax self. The figure, which was created by a team of artists in London over the museum's standard six-month period, is now exclusively on display in the popular wax museum in Times Square. Hudson's statue is wearing the Galvan Vera velvet gown that the superstar wore at the 2019 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Denzel Washington when she performed "A Change Is Gonna Come," as well as Christian Louboutin heels Hudson herself donated.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

YouTube drops R&B singer R. Kelly's official channels

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) YouTube said it has removed R&B singer R. Kelly's channels from its video platform, distancing itself from the singer who was convicted of sex trafficking last month. R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury in September in his sex trafficking trial, where...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Pitchfork

R. Kelly Channels Removed From YouTube, but Songs Can Remain

YouTube has taken down R. Kelly’s video channels, R. Kelly TV and R. Kelly Vevo, a spokesperson for the platform has confirmed. The accounts were terminated “in accordance with [YouTube’s] creator responsibility guidelines,” the spokesperson said. Channel owners convicted of egregious crime may be barred if the content is closely related to the crime, according to the guidelines, making Kelly liable on the basis that he used his fame and power to establish his racketeering enterprise. R. Kelly songs uploaded by other channels, however, do not violate the creator responsibility guidelines, and his songs and albums remain available on the YouTube Music service.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
R Kelly
Person
Jennifer Stone
Deadline

Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, Barry Jenkins, Anthony Anderson To Be Honored At CCA’s Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Jennifer Hudson, Halle Berry, Barry Jenkins and Anthony Anderson are among this year’s honorees for the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Inaugurated in 2014, the annual event has honored standout achievements in Black filmmaking, and this year will be the first to incorporate excellence in television as well. It will take place on Monday, December 6, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel and will feature 20 award categories. Academy Award-winning actress Berry will receive the Career Achievement Award as a tribute to her extraordinary roles over the years, as well as her upcoming directorial debut Bruised, in...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Ja Rule says he purposely avoided R. Kelly collabs on ‘Verzuz’

Following his recent appearance on Verzuz against collaborator Fat Joe, Ja Rule admitted that he and Joe decided to avoid performing their R. Kelly collaborations. Verzuz, the American webcast series started by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, has turned into one of Instagram’s most beloved content series. The show’s premise sees two artists or songwriters go tit-for-tat for 20 rounds in a friendly battle on Instagram Live, as audiences comment over a live chat.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Blowexalle
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Marvin Winan is engaged but who is fiancée Deneen Carter?

News that Marvin Winan got engaged hit social media on 7 October 2021 and now everyone is curious about who his lucky fiancée is. Marvin Winans, pastor and member of gospel quartet The Winans, announced he had got engaged while speaking at his Detroit church, The Perfecting Church. Although he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HOT 97

Ice Cube Breaks Silence Following Reports Of The Death Of ‘Friday’ Comedian/Actor Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson

Comedian/actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson passed away at age 55. Deadline reports his cause of death hasn’t been revealed but he reportedly died earlier this month. A.J. was best known for his role of the addict and thief Ezal in Friday and E.Z.E. in House Party. A.J.’s Friday co-star Ice Cube broke his silence on social media. He said he was sad to hear about the news and wished he could have brought him in for Last Friday. Take a look:
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
Billboard

Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
floridasportsman.com

R. Kelly was railroaded ...

Uhhh, the guy carried around a video camera and recorded himself doing unspeakable things to kids 15 and under. Did those minors not have rights? Like the right not to be violated by a grown man?. Uhhh, the guy carried around a video camera and recorded himself doing unspeakable things...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Birdman Reveals He Gave Lil Wayne $500 Million USD When He Struck a Deal With Universal

In a recent interview with Big Facts Podcast, Birdman revealed that he ensured that the Cash Money crew was taken care of when he struck a deal with Universal. The podcast revealed several tidbits about Birdman, including his predictions of YoungBoy Never Broke Again becoming the world’s biggest rapper and an explanation on why he thinks Lil Wayne will never be able to have a formidable competitor for VERZUZ. Midway through the interview, Birdman speaks out about his deal with Universal and how he split over $1 billion USD to Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

What Aaliyah's Uncle Has to Say About Her Marriage to R. Kelly

Aaliyah's parents have continuously denied that their daughter was ever in a relationship with R. Kelly. Despite MTV News reporting that Kelly and Aaliyah married in 1994 when Kelly was 27 and Aaliyah was 15, her mother remains adamant that it wasn't the case. The marriage certificate listed Aaliyah's age as 18. However, Kelly's former road manager would testify in court recently at Kelly's Brooklyn criminal trial that he paid a government employee a bribe of $500 for a fake ID for Aaliyah. Court records show that Aaliyah's parents had the marriage annulled in 1996.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy