Jennifer Hudson’s R. Kelly Collab ‘Where You At’ Has Vanished From Streaming

Xavier Collin/Images Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP

Jennifer Hudson’s “Where You At,” which was written and produced by R. Kelly, appears to have disappeared from streaming sites. The official video has also been scrubbed, alongside the song’s removal from the 2011 album on which it appeared, I Remember Me.

As Twitter user @blowexalle pointed out: “Wow, Jennifer Hudson basically eradicated the studio recording of ‘Where You At’ from existence — not on iTunes, not on streaming, even the music video is no longer on her YouTube channel. All because it was produced and written by R.Kelly So sad. My fav song by her.”

A rep for Hudson did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Following R. Kelly’s recent guilty verdict in the singer’s federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial, his music has been taken down elsewhere. Google quietly “terminated” a pair of his official YouTube accounts that featured his music and videos.