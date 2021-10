TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release Chaotic Wonderland, their first EP in Japanese, via UMe on December 3rd, in the US. Chaotic Wonderland will be available in three formats: Limited Edition A containing a CD/DVD with music video and making of the video; Limited Edition B CD/DVD set with the making of the cover photo session; and standard edition containing the CD only. Each contains one of five selfie photo cards randomly enclosed with a special design for each set.

