Editor’s Note: On September 19th candidates in the November 2nd General Election for Mayor, Everett City Council Districts, Everett School Board and Port of Everett Commissioner were invited to send a statement up to 500 words to MyEverettNews.com introducing themselves to our readers. Not all of the candidates responded but we are publishing unedited statements from those that did reply by our deadline. MyEverettNews.com does not endorse candidates but thinks this is a good way for you to hear directly from the people running. All offices are non-partisan.

