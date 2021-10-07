CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Month of October full of reasons to celebrate

thecomanchechief.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of October 2021 ushers in some very important businesses and charitable causes Comanche County should contemplate:. October 2021 is here and it’s Texas Pecan Month and Texas Wine Month, good reasons to celebrate and thank all those in Comanche County who grow pecans, as well as those who store, crack and shell pecans. Those in the pecan industry in the county include Durham-Ellis Pecan Co., Sorrells Farms, Cullers Farms, Grissom Farms, Lampman’s, Womacks, Aldermans, Elliotts, Loudermilk, and more. Comanche County owes them much appreciation for all the good they have done and continue to do here to keep this industry strong. The county has benefitted greatly from not only from the wonderful taste of their nuts, but in reaping the benefits economically, including job opportunities, and from their support of many worthy causes.

www.thecomanchechief.com

thecomanchechief.com

Sisters on the Fly coming to Comanche

The Sisters on the Fly will be calling Comanche home this weekend, October 8 through the 10! While most of the events are designed to entertain and welcome the group, the public can enjoy the trailers during the public Trailer Tours in historic downtown Comanche on Saturday, October 9 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.
POLITICS
hometownstations.com

October full of activities in Downtown Lima

Downtown Lima will be all a buzz during the month of October with a variety of events. Starting this weekend, the annual Lantern Tours will be held by trolly and on foot. These have been a big success along with the Woodlawn Cemetery Tours. This year there will also be a Ghost Hunt through the Klaus Block and the Literacy Building. Downtown Lima Inc. says activities like these are important to bring attention to downtown.
LIMA, OH
thecomanchechief.com

Comanhce County Ag Report

Central Texas Dairy Day and Lamb and Goat Validations. The average yearly milk sales for the last 5 years in the 3-county area (Comanche, Erath and Hamilton counties), totals approximately $389,645,500.00 annually. This is an incredible amount of money being pumped into our local economy by your local dairy families. In an effort to showcase Central Texas dairy farms to local dairy families and those throughout the state, agents in Comanche, Erath and Hamilton counties have organized the Central Texas Dairy Day CTDD this year.
AGRICULTURE
thecomanchechief.com

Heavy rainfall didn’t hamper vendors nor shoppers

Comanche County residents woke up to heavy downpour Saturday morning, prompting one to think it would scare off the Comanche Market vendors. But as the rain tapered off, they opened up for business. About 15 vendors were selling delicious jellies, salsa, candles, wood crafts, beautiful apparel, handmade soaps and creative lamps, and more was available, along with delicious Swig’s barbecue.
ECONOMY
mercer.edu

Mercerians celebrate diversity in October

This fall we usher in a few heritage months. From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The Mercer Mondays podcast highlighted Diversity, Equity and Inclusion fellow Omar Romero-Cruz and Latin American Student Organization members Jasmine Cruz and Stephanie Herrera. Each student reminded Mercerians of the significance of the impact of Hispanic culture and ways to celebrate. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion also will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the Latin American Student Organization with Loteria Night, a bingo-style contest with prizes, to be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Godsey Science Center, Room 102. In addition, the Mercer Social Justice Book Club will be reading “The Latino Threat” by Leo Chavez. The book discusses news about “anchor babies, the DREAM Act, and recent anti-immigrant legislation in Arizona and other states, (and) this expanded second edition critically investigates the stories about recent immigrants to show how prejudices are used to malign an entire population ― and to define what it means to be American,” according to the Amazon book overview. The discussion will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 on Zoom. (The passcode is Toby.) You don’t need to read the complete book to join the conversation.
MACON, GA
thecomanchechief.com

Happenings at the Library

Comanche Public Library is happy to announce that we are once again participating in a state-wide annual genealogy event, the 2021 Genealogy Workshop, on October 15, 2021. The agenda is as follows: 9:00 am NARA Mythbusters: Your Family IS in the Archives, Difficulty: Beginner (50 min) Judy G Russell, JD, CG, CGL, The Legal Genealogist Sponsored by Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries. There is a wealth of information in NARA records.
MLS
thecomanchechief.com

Sipe Springs Ghost Town?

This hotel’s stood downtown Sipe Springs in an era gone by. Maybe your grandparents or great-grandparents visited Sipe Springs before it was abandoned so many years ago. Be aware of our County and its history!
LIFESTYLE
thecomanchechief.com

City of Comanche adopted General Fund 2021-2022

The Comanche City Council voted to adopt the purposed Balanced Budget. submitted by the City Secretary at the City Council meeting held on September 29, 2021. Comanche City Hall. It is pictured below. The total General Fund Revenue $4,172,672 is and the total General Fund Expenses $4,172,672. Approximately $593,000 in...
POLITICS
thecomanchechief.com

Bosque River Chapter of DTR to meet

The Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet Tuesday, October 12, 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Stephenville. The program, “The Antebellum Livestock Industry in Erath County”, will be present by Dr. Deborah Liles. Dr. Liles is an Assistant Professor and W.K. Gordon Chair of Texas History at Tarleton University. She is also an author or editor of several award winning books and articles.
POLITICS
thecomanchechief.com

OMGoodness Ribbon Cutting

OMGoodness Pumpkin Patch is the newest member of The Comanche Chamber. They are open Saturdays and Sundays until November 14. They are located at 808 East Summit Avenue, Comanche, Texas 76442 and their number is (325) 400-0100 or you can visit their website https://omgoodnesshomestead.com/pumpkin-patch. Stephanie Alvarenga is the veteran owner. Others pictured are directors and happy customers enjoying the pumpkin patch!
COMANCHE, TX
mercercountyoutlook.net

National Arts and Humanities Month, October 2021Arts Place Celebrates the Arts and Humanities in Auglaize and Mercer Counties

(10-3-21) The Auglaize/Mercer Center of Arts Place joins thousands of arts organizations and communities across the nation to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month throughout October. Arts Place will carry this message to the people of Auglaize and Mercer Counties through activities that honor the efforts of artists, historians, teachers, and cultural groups working to make the arts and humanities a part of everyone’s life.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
raymondville-chronicle.com

IN CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

IN CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH, students in Ms. Martinez’s Spanish class welcomed one of the school parents, Mrs. Lucy Cintron. She showed students how to make the Puerto Rican dishes arroz con gandules and tostones.
RELIGION

