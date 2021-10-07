Month of October full of reasons to celebrate

This fall we usher in a few heritage months. From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The Mercer Mondays podcast highlighted Diversity, Equity and Inclusion fellow Omar Romero-Cruz and Latin American Student Organization members Jasmine Cruz and Stephanie Herrera. Each student reminded Mercerians of the significance of the impact of Hispanic culture and ways to celebrate. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion also will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the Latin American Student Organization with Loteria Night, a bingo-style contest with prizes, to be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Godsey Science Center, Room 102. In addition, the Mercer Social Justice Book Club will be reading “The Latino Threat” by Leo Chavez. The book discusses news about “anchor babies, the DREAM Act, and recent anti-immigrant legislation in Arizona and other states, (and) this expanded second edition critically investigates the stories about recent immigrants to show how prejudices are used to malign an entire population ― and to define what it means to be American,” according to the Amazon book overview. The discussion will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 on Zoom. (The passcode is Toby.) You don’t need to read the complete book to join the conversation.

MACON, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO