Month of October full of reasons to celebrate
The month of October 2021 ushers in some very important businesses and charitable causes Comanche County should contemplate:. October 2021 is here and it’s Texas Pecan Month and Texas Wine Month, good reasons to celebrate and thank all those in Comanche County who grow pecans, as well as those who store, crack and shell pecans. Those in the pecan industry in the county include Durham-Ellis Pecan Co., Sorrells Farms, Cullers Farms, Grissom Farms, Lampman’s, Womacks, Aldermans, Elliotts, Loudermilk, and more. Comanche County owes them much appreciation for all the good they have done and continue to do here to keep this industry strong. The county has benefitted greatly from not only from the wonderful taste of their nuts, but in reaping the benefits economically, including job opportunities, and from their support of many worthy causes.www.thecomanchechief.com
