Rock Music

Tedeschi Trucks Band Welcomes Jorma Kaukonen, Marcus King On Night 5 At The Beacon [Photos/Videos/Audio]

By Otis Sinclair
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTedeschi Trucks Band returned to the familiar confines of the Beacon Theatre on Wednesday for the fifth of seven nights of the twelve-piece blues orchestra’s 2021 residency. Led by husband-and-wife rockers Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, the band continued its joyful occupation of Manhattan’s Upper West Side with a number of sweeping instrumental passages mixed in between hard-hitting originals and guest appearances by guitarists Jorma Kaukonen and Marcus King.

#Tedeschi Trucks Band#Beacon#High Mighty#Ttb
