Tedeschi Trucks Band Welcomes Jorma Kaukonen, Marcus King On Night 5 At The Beacon [Photos/Videos/Audio]

On Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Chris Stapleton invited a special guest on stage to help with his performance; none other than the host himself, Jimmy Fallon. “It’s an interesting kind of performance tonight because we have the great Chris Stapleton is here to do his hit song ‘You Should Probably Leave’, off of his new album Starting Over,” said Fallon at the beginning of the clip. “I got a text, last night from Chris saying that his guitarist, Dave Cobb, has an earache and so he could not travel, he could not fly on a plane. … He said, ‘so I need a guitarist’, and I said to Chris, ‘say no more.'”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO