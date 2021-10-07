CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog That Survived Plane Crash Was Rescued And Reunited With His Family

By The Denver Channel
 5 days ago
Arizona Department of Safety

A dog in Arizona that survived a plane crash and then ran off before rescuers could get to him has been found and reunited with his family.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were called out to assist the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with a small plane crash on Sept. 22 near Page, Arizona.

Officials said one person was killed and another injured.

When rescuers arrived, they spotted a dog sitting near the wreckage, but the dog ran off when the rescuers’ helicopter landed.

On Sept. 25, the rescuers returned to the site and found the dog lying next to the plane wreckage.

They were able to lure the dog to them by using water.

“He was tired, thirsty, and hungry, but this tough guy seemed to be in decent shape for having survived a plane crash and a few days in the Arizona wilderness,” officials said according to a news release.

The rescuers flew the dog to Page Airport in Page, Ariz., where deputies met them and returned him to his family.

By Sarah Dewberry, The Denver Channel.

