Kodak Black has reportedly been ordered to get treatment after failing a drug test and violating the terms of his probation, according to TMZ. At the beginning of this year, Kodak was pardoned out of his prison sentence by Trump, but he has reportedly violated the terms of that release. After failing a drug test, the rapper was ordered into a ninety-day treatment program, which he is apparently already undergoing. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, declined to comment on the failed drug test, but he did recently share a video of Kodak speaking to people suffering from addiction, promoting a "#soberchallenge" to them, so it looks like he's on the right track.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO