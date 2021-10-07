CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow fake police officer jailed for arrest attempt

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who pretended to be a police officer and attempted to arrest a woman has been jailed. Gary Shepherd was wearing a lanyard with the word "police" emblazoned on it when he spoke to the woman in a car park in Barrow on Tuesday evening. He said he was...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Police Radio#Common Assault#Uk#Barrow Magistrates#Bbc North East Cumbria#Twitter
Scrubs Magazine

Mental Health Nurse Faces Jail Time for Cleaning Up Crime Scene for Son

Patricia Dean, 58, a mental health nurse in the United Kingdom, is facing criminal charges after she cleaned up a mess in her company car, which she received through the National Health Service. Investigators say she called in sick to work after her son, 28-year-old Vincenzo De Falco, injured a...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS42.com

Alabama police officer arrested on animal cruelty charges

MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) — A police officer in an Alabama town near Birmingham is free on bond after being arrested on charges of animal cruelty. Midfield Police Officer Cameroun Tremble surrendered at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday to face two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. He was released after posting $3,000 bond. Al.com reports the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released few details but said two horses owned by Tremble appeared extremely malnourished.
ALABAMA STATE
AFP

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday. The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July. Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Rapper Arrested, Allegedly Assaulted Police Officer

South Korean rap sensation NO:EL has been arrested and booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer. Times of India reports that various Korean media outlets, as well as local police authorities, have accused NO:EL driving without a license. Additionally, NO:EL was non-compliant with the officer's requests for a breathalyzer test. They also allege he is guilty of "obstruction of the execution of official duties under the Road Traffic Act."
WORLD
BBC

Man, 80, accused of modern slavery dies before trial

A 80-year-old man has died awaiting his trial for exploiting a man found living in a garden shed in Cumbria. Peter Swailes senior and his son, 55-year-old Peter Swailes junior, both denied modern slavery offences ahead of their trial in January 2022. Their alleged victim, in his 50s, was discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sky21.com

Woman Arrested for Attempting to Distribute Drugs Inside Jail

Spardrika Kenyona Cheeks, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week for allegedly attempting to distribute drugs inside the Floyd County Jail. Reports said that Cheeks conspired with Tyrane Roshaun Hudson to distribute indazole amide to inmates. Police added that the drugs were distributed on seven different occasions from November 21...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Napa Valley Register

Police: Man arrested after attempted robbery at Napa Home Depot

An attempted robbery Tuesday morning at a Napa hardware store resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old man, police reported. At 9:08 a.m., employees at the Home Depot at 225 Soscol Ave., inside the South Napa Marketplace, called dispatchers to report a man confronting a clerk in the garden area and demanding money from the cash register while simulating having a gun, then leaving on a bicycle, Napa Police said in a news release.
NAPA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on a charge of attempted murder of an officer after exchange of gunfire

A 50-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder of an officer after an exchange of gunfire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 29, members of the Sheriff’s Department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 10000 block of Desert View Road in Pinon Hills. The residence was identified as a location allegedly operating an illegal indoor marijuana grow house.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
WTVW

Police make fourth arrest in smuggling conspiracy at Henderson County Jail

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police have arrested a fourth person in an alleged conspiracy to sneak drugs and other contraband into the Henderson County Jail. Deputy Jason Evans, 47, was arrested after allegedly accepting money to smuggle a package containing approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 113 grams of tobacco into the jail back in July. Investigators say Evans agreed to call a phone number and arrange to pick up the package.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
independentnews.com

Pleasanton Police Arrest Three Teenagers in Attempted Armed Robbery

The Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) arrested three juveniles today, following reports of an armed robbery near the Stoneridge Shopping Center in parking lot "D" at approximately 1 p.m. A female victim exited her vehicle when three suspects approached her, demanding her purse and car. One of the suspects grabbed the...
PLEASANTON, CA

