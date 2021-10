The Sky are going to the WNBA Finals. Sixth-seeded Chicago advanced with a 79-69 win over the Connecticut Sun in game four of the semifinals last night at Wintrust Arena. Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 in the victory. The Sky are back in the finals for the first time since 2014. Chicago will face the winner of the other semifinal between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury.