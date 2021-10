I would expect to see the 'can crusher' used in the same way as the smaller scale structural test stands at McGregor for Falcon: structural tests for every new design or significant design change, no need to test every single vehicle when the design is stable. Like with the early Falcons, Super Heavy iterations will be almost every booster near the start of the programme, but as the design stabilises we will start to see boosters that do not need static testing.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO