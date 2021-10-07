Two People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-10 Near Casa Grande

On Wednesday, part of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson near Casa Grande was shut down after multiple semi-trucks and vehicles were involved in a deadly crash. The accident occurred near westbound I-10 near milepost 188. The highway was closed for nearly 11 hours as investigators dealt with debris across the freeway. The accident resulted in the death of two people due to injuries sustained during the crash. Several more people were also injured in the crash and taken to nearby hospitals.