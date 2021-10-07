High Point Mansion Tours are Available on Select Saturdays

On Friday, Oct. 8, McPike Mansion in Alton is set to host the "Freaky Friday" tour at 7 p.m. Guests will learn the history of McPike Mansion and take a look at documented photos of the mansion and the paranormal activity reported within it. The tour will also look at the surrounding grounds and the crypt before attempting to convene with spirits with Dowsing rods, rods used to help try and speak with spirits. The guests will be taken to the cellar for a dark room session with an experienced medium.

