High Point Mansion Tours are Available on Select Saturdays

hersheypa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the rare opportunity to tour High Point Mansion, the home of Milton and Catherine Hershey! Once inside, you’ll see all the unique details of this magnificent building, from the gracefully rounded entry hall and octagonal breakfast room to the stunning stained glass windows and ceilings. Admire many original furnishings, too, and hear stories of how Mr. and Mrs. Hershey lived and entertained in their gracious home.

stories.hersheypa.com

