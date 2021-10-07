CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raucous rightsizing — how much home do you need?

By JASON ROBIE
 5 days ago

'Tis the holiday season (Yes, I start mine at Halloween) which for me brings about thoughts of my parents (and tiny candy bars!). Not only because we always had really great holidays as a family, but they're way down in the sunshine state so it inevitably means travel. You may recall I spent last summer down there helping out mom with her shiny new hip. This fall, my brother and I are coordinating to either fly them up or fly us down. Either way it will be great to see them and celebrate (one of) the holidays together.

