WHPT’s Drew Garabo, Inspired By Casey DeSantis, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis.

Drew Garabo, afternoon host at Cox Media Group talk “102.5 The Bone” WHPT Sarasota, FL, has disclosed he has stage two testicular cancer. “Honestly, if I can help anybody out there get checked out before finding something out, maybe feel less alone, that’s a great purpose to have,” Garabo told WFLA-TV. “Guys out there, get checked. Don’t beat around the bush, don’t delay it. Give yourself peace of mind and go get checked. It could literally save your life and I hope it does.”