Stokes Named Packers Coach of The Week

The Packers have announced that Keldric Stokes of Thorp High School in Thorp, has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week. Stokes, in his third year as head coach of the Cardinals, has his team out to a 6-1 record as they and other schools in their conference have made the transition to 8-Man football this season. Stokes took over the Cardinals program following a winless 0-8 season in 2018. In three short years, he has been able to change the attitude and culture of the program. While winning on the field is important to Stokes, impacting the lives of his players and the community off the field matters even more. Stokes often goes above and beyond the role of coach to make sure his players are set up for success down the road.