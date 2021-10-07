Judas Priest Guitarist Richie Faulkner is Now Home Following Emergency Heart Surgery
Last week, Judas Priest were forced to call off the remainder of their then-in-progress U.S. tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner was hospitalized with “major medical heart condition issues.” It was later reported that he underwent ten hours of emergency open heart surgery after first feeling ill on stage at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville. Thankfully, he came through the surgery okay.www.metalsucks.net
