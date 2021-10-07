Judas Priest Guitarist Richie Faulkner is Now Home Following Emergency Heart Surgery

Jeremy Spencer, aka Grim Synner from Psycho Synner (the band formerly known as Psychosexual) — and former drummer for Five Finger Death Punch — is our guest on this special half-episode of the podcast! We discuss why the band rebranded from Psychosexual to Psycho Sinner, his plan to release nine albums on the same day (and when that will happen) and the visual aesthetic of the band changing along with its name. We also talk about the horror film script he is currently working on, creating three feature-length films he wrote and directed with adult stars, how he believes people are extremely sensitive these days, how he hopes to push the envelope of the current culture with the band, and the massive influence of Gwar on the project.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO