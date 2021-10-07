CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Holmgren, Rick Tocchet to be inducted into Flyers Hall of Fame

Cover picture for the articleFlyers legends Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet will be inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that Flyers legends Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet will be inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 16, before the Flyers play the Calgary Flames. Holmgren and Tocchet were selected for induction by a voting committee comprised of current Flyers Hall of Fame members, Flyers alumni, members of the Flyers front office, broadcasters, and members of the Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA).

