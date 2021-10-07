CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

One Year Sick and Then Not: On the Social Construction of Homosexuality as “Disease” and the APA

By Warren Blumenfeld
goodmenproject.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had been jointly planning our tactics over the past month. I and my compatriots of the Gay Liberation Front and Gay May Day collective, friends from the Mattachine Society, and members of the newly-formed Gay Activists Alliance were to gather on this bright morning during the first week of May in 1971 and carpooled up Connecticut Avenue in northwest Washington, DC to the Shoreham Hotel.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
meaws.com

Doctor Lists Homosexuality as Woman's 'Current Disease'

The Guardian, which cites Spanish publication El Diario. He asked if he could list her sexual orientation on his report, and she said yes and that she was gay; she thought at the time that the information might be relevant to her condition. But the report ended up saying “Current...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman gets diagnosed with ‘homosexuality’ following medical visit

On October 4, a 19-year-old gay woman went to the doctor because of a menstrual condition. Her mother accompanied her to the Reina Sofia hospital in the Spanish city of Murcia, but the appointment left them in complete and utter shock. Inappropriate diagnosis. According to the mother, who spoke with...
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

Gay Patient Diagnosed With ‘Homosexuality’ at Spanish Hospital

An LGBTQ+ collective has expressed outrage after a 19-year-old woman visited a hospital in southeast Spain, only to receive a diagnosis on paper that read: “Current illness: homosexual.” The woman, who is gay, was examined by a gynecologist at Reina Sofía hospital for a menstrual condition on Monday. The gynecologist asked the patient if he could include her sexual orientation in his report and she was surprised but consented. “At first, I thought it was funny, but it just isn’t,” the woman said.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
meaws.com

'Cured' Doc Examines Path to Declassifying Homosexuality as Disorder

Cured makes its U.S. broadcast debut Monday night at 10:00 p.m., opening the fall season of PBS’ Independent Lens and coinciding with National Coming Out Day. The film, from co-directors Patrick Sammon and Bennett Singer, examines the activism behind the removal of homosexuality from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders in 1973.Before the removal of homosexuality from the manual, those in the psychiatric establishment believed that homosexuality was only a condition that could be “cured.” The treatments, according to a press release, included intensive talk therapy, electroconvulsive therapy, and aversion therapy.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramsey Clark
Person
Barbara Gittings
Person
Francis Galton
WRAL News

Co-founder of anti-vaccine group gets COVID-19, asks protesters to stop

A co-founder of an anti-vaccination mandate group in Hawaii is quitting the organization after getting COVID-19. He's also warning others to avoid large crowds and rallies to prevent the spread. Last October, Chris Wikoff helped co-found the Aloha Freedom Coalition because he felt government shutdowns and mandates were ruining businesses...
PROTESTS
The Independent

What a ‘pro-life’ doctor said at the abortion hearing today was unacceptable, medically and morally

On Thursday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing on abortion access in the country, discussing in particular the recent six-week abortion ban enacted in Texas. Numerous individuals provided testimony, including Democratic Representative Cori Bush; Gloria Steinem; the co-founder of the Reproductive Justice Movement, Loretta Ross; We Testify abortion storyteller and Texas Equal Access Fund worker, Maleeha Aziz; Dr Ghazaleh Moayedi, a Texas OB-GYN and abortion provider; and Dr Ingrid Skop, a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.And surprise, surprise: The anti-choice doctor told a story littered with inaccuracies.It would have been easy...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Apa#Washington Dc#Gay People#Gay Men#The Gay Liberation Front#The Mattachine Society#Gay Activists Alliance#Mattachine Dc#Daughters Of Bilitis#Convocation Of Fellows#Regency
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Chicago Sun-Times

Once you’ve sung to your brother as he dies in your arms, then you can tell me you don’t believe in vaccines

My brother died in a hospital ICU. I’m so done with all the BS reasons others give for not doing what’s right for their fellow man. So many people have no first-hand knowledge of what COVID-19 does to a loved one and to a family. They have no idea what it is like to see your loved one — who was immunosuppressive, who was vaccinated, who did everything right — not be able to defeat the Delta variant of COVID.
CHICAGO, IL
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy