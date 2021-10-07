One Year Sick and Then Not: On the Social Construction of Homosexuality as “Disease” and the APA

My brother died in a hospital ICU. I’m so done with all the BS reasons others give for not doing what’s right for their fellow man. So many people have no first-hand knowledge of what COVID-19 does to a loved one and to a family. They have no idea what it is like to see your loved one — who was immunosuppressive, who was vaccinated, who did everything right — not be able to defeat the Delta variant of COVID.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO