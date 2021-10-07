CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer 'jellyfish' which can grow to 160ft long are washing up on Britain's beaches

Sunderland Echo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortuguese man o'war have washed up on beaches in parts of Britain sparking warnings from wildlife experts. This creature, often mistaken for a jellyfish, can stretch its tentacles up to an incredible 160ft long and can kill a human even if the creature is dead. Man o'wars, also known as...

